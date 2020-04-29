|
|
Roy Beckham
Roy Gene Beckham of Fort Smith passed away peacefully on April, 29, 2020, in Fort Smith with his wife by his side. He was born July 6, 1943, to Roy Beckham and Flora Ann (Gellett) Beckham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Laura Beckham; a sister, Wanda Wear of Fort Smith; a brother, Jerry Don Beckham of Fort Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2020