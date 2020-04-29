Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Beckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Beckham


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Beckham Obituary
Roy Beckham
Roy Gene Beckham of Fort Smith passed away peacefully on April, 29, 2020, in Fort Smith with his wife by his side. He was born July 6, 1943, to Roy Beckham and Flora Ann (Gellett) Beckham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Laura Beckham; a sister, Wanda Wear of Fort Smith; a brother, Jerry Don Beckham of Fort Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -