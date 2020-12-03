Roy Escalante

Roy E. Escalante, 72, of Sallisaw died Dec 2, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene; four daughters, Tracy, Mattie and Melissa Escalante and Andrea Carmona; three sons, Scotty and Cory Escalante and Jimmy Petree; and three brothers, George, Matthew and Allen Escalante.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



