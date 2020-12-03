1/
Roy Escalante
1948 - 2020-12-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Escalante
Roy E. Escalante, 72, of Sallisaw died Dec 2, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Carlene; four daughters, Tracy, Mattie and Melissa Escalante and Andrea Carmona; three sons, Scotty and Cory Escalante and Jimmy Petree; and three brothers, George, Matthew and Allen Escalante.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forever Memories Funeral Services Inc
463505 Highway 101
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-2222
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved