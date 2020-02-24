|
|
Roy Gene Lacey
Roy Gene Lacey, 83, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Van Buren to the late James and Nettie Lacey. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired carpenter with Carpenters Local Union No. 71. Roy Gene was a member of and deacon at Kibler Baptist Church, a member of Scottish Rites Freemasons and a past master of Alma Lodge No. 735.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelba of the home; a daughter, Cindy Godfrey of Tulsa; two grandsons; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Ashes will be interred at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020