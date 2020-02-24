Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Lacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Gene Lacey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Gene Lacey Obituary
Roy Gene Lacey
Roy Gene Lacey, 83, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Van Buren to the late James and Nettie Lacey. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired carpenter with Carpenters Local Union No. 71. Roy Gene was a member of and deacon at Kibler Baptist Church, a member of Scottish Rites Freemasons and a past master of Alma Lodge No. 735.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelba of the home; a daughter, Cindy Godfrey of Tulsa; two grandsons; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Ashes will be interred at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -