Roy "Squinch" Gene King, 71, of Arkoma passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He spent his last days with his family by his side. He was born April 27, 1948, in Fort Smith.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Barbara Faye (Nelson) King; his mother, Emma King; four brothers; a sister; and many loved ones.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel Elkins and her husband Terry of Van Buren; a granddaughter, Tera Elkins and bonus grandson Daryl Elkins II, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Pasty Cook and her husband "Herschel" Frank and Lisa Barentine and her husband Kenneth, both of Muldrow; a brother, Richard King and his companion Jan Green of Fort Smith; his loving companion, Vicki Head of Midland; and several nieces and nephews. Roy will also be missed by many extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terry Lovell, Larry Hale, Roy Hope, Tommy McClain, Herschel Cook and Kenneth Barentine.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019
