Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR
(479) 474-2523
Roy Nelson


1944 - 2019
Roy Nelson Obituary
Roy Nelson
Roy D. Nelson, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thomasine (Gray) Nelson; and two sons, Tim and Tracy Nelson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services will be held at this time.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Jones of Roland; four sons, Billy Nelson of Van Buren, Dustin Nelson of Kingston, Anthony Nelson of Poteau and Darrell Boyd; and one brother, Jack Nelson of Enterprises, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made towards the funeral expenses at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019
