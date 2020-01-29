Home

Roy Reed Sr.

Roy Reed Sr. Obituary
Roy Reed Sr.
Roy Gene Reed Sr., 78, of Rudy died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Flaura; a daughter, Angela Schaffer; four sons, Josh and Roy Reed and Mark, Tom and John Nelson; a stepdaughter, Carmen Presley; two stepsons, Gerald and Gregg Presley; a sister, Ruby Pearson; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, prior to service.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
