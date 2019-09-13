Home

Roy Rhodes


1955 - 2019
Roy Rhodes Obituary
Roy Rhodes
Roy Paul Rhodes, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born June 8, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Rance and Betty Keller Rhodes. He was a 1976 graduate of Northside High School and a retired maintenance worker. In his spare time he enjoyed genealogy, photography, playing chess and visiting with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Linda Sue Rhodes.
Roy is survived by his brother, Richard O. Rhodes; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and John Timothy Staton of Derby, Kan.; his nieces, Rebecca LaPlante and husband Dana of Derby, Sarah Wolf of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, and Rachael Forest and husband Chester of Baton Rouge, La.; his nephew, Nathan J. Staton and wife Emily of Ellinwood, Kan.; his great nieces, Chioggia and Cabrini Staton of Ellinwood; and his great-nephew, Brisco Staton of Ellinwood.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Newberry Cemetery in Alma. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the local American Red Cross, 1709 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or the national American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or online at www.redcross.org.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 14, 2019
