Roy Robertson
Roy Robertson
Roy "Mouse" Robertson, a dear, fun-loving soul, called Pops by many, Roy by most and Dad by four, passed away peacefully at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020. His family loved him a lot, especially his last 15-20 years as a grandfather. He was funny, snarky, stubborn and sarcastic. His sarcasm is missed, along with his inability to show up on time because when he did, we would forgive him with his beaming smile and cheery, "The great Pater is here!"
He spent his last few days embraced by those who loved him. We hope he passed without fear, knowing that he left a family closer together, who will remember him fondly forever. Sleep easy Daddy, until we meet again. We love you.
Roy was born Aug. 26, 1945. He was a retired master scheduler at Trane in Fort Smith for 36 years.
He is survived by four children, Eric Robertson and wife Lorie of Lavaca, Eran Robertson and wife Angie of Charleston, Meredith Jimenez and husband Sergio of Mason, Ohio, and Kami Burton and husband William of Charleston; a brother, Boyd "Chub" Robertson of Leesville, La.; seven grandchildren, Ashleigh Christian and husband Cody, Emily, Caitlin, Cage, Payton, Schuyler and Wyatt; and two great-grandchildren, Drake and Ryder.
A family gathering and visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
03:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
