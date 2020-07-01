Roy Shepherd
Roy William Shepherd, 75, of Poteau died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe, Okla.. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a son, Jason Shepherd; a sister, Judy Montgomery; a brother, Dan Vocque; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
