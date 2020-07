Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Shepherd

Roy William Shepherd, 75, of Poteau died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe, Okla.. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a son, Jason Shepherd; a sister, Judy Montgomery; a brother, Dan Vocque; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



