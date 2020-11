Or Copy this URL to Share

Royal Flurry

Royal Dean Flurry, 54, of Fort Smith died Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.

Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

He is survived by a daughter, Christina Wells; two sisters, Aurora Hurlocker and Gayla Flurry; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



