Royce Smith
Royce Wayland Smith, age 64, of Lavaca died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. As a husband, father, son and friend, he left behind a pair of size 8½ EEE cowboy boots that no one can ever fill. In 1975, Royce married his high school sweetheart, Melba; he loved holding her hand and always opened the door for her. He was the best dad anyone ever had, from the moment he delivered his daughter in 1986.
He retired from BP as a chemical process operator in 2000. Before that, he worked for 14 years at Simpson Paper as a papermaker and co-captain of the fire and rescue team. He worked hard all his life, fought chemical fires, performed high-angle rescues and never backed down from anything.
Royce was deeply proud of his community but remained a true Texan at heart. He was a member of the Old Fort Gun Club, was a Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Sealand and a former member of the Civil Air Patrol and Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He loved firearms, history, motorcycles, NASCAR and his green '95 Chevy pickup.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dave Robberson.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 44 years, Melba Smith of Lavaca; a daughter, Kiona Smith of Tulsa; and his mother, Leora Robberson of Fort Smith.
He always said that a man never stands taller than when he kneels to pray or stoops to help a child. With that in mind, his family asks anyone who wants to honor his memory to make a donation to Bikers Against Child Abuse — River Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 180955, Fort Smith, AR 72918, or online at arkansas.bacaworld.org/arkansas/arkansas-chapters/river-valley
