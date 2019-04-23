|
|
Ruby Brannon
Ruby Evelyn (Barker) Brannon, age 91, of Spiro, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1927, to Anna (Buland) and Floyd Barker. In addition to being a wonderful mother, she was a former assistant city clerk for the Town of Spiro and later a postal worker. She had a gift for speaking and was asked many times to speak on various topics. She wrote poetry and was a Christmas tradition for many children as they grew up with "Willie and Annie's Prayer." She had a passion for music, especially swing music from the era in which she grew up. Her great pleasure was to give to people anonymously. She gave to many people in her community who never knew. She loved people and they loved her back. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4884 Ladies Auxiliary. Ruby will be remembered and greatly missed for her beautiful smile, eyes that sparkled and her generosity and compassion for all people.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Brannon; son, Kenneth; and two sisters, Louise Chitwood and Joanne Powell.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Hulsey; sons, Michael Andrew and wife Cheryl and Geoffrey Brannon and wife Kim; nine grandchildren, Sean Brannon and wife Carrie, Greg Brannon, Matthew Hulsey, Cindy Crabtree, Alex Brannon, Tyler Brannon, Adam Brannon, Lindsey Brannon and Nicole Cowan; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Spiro with the Rev. Eddie Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her son and grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are the residents of Spiro Nursing Home.
