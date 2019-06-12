|
Ruby Chapman
Ruby Lynn (Warren) Chapman passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home in Stigler at the age of 56. Ruby was born in Sallisaw on July 21, 1962, to Ralph Bailey and Dorothy (Cowett) Smith. She grew up in Webbers Falls, Okla., and moved to Stigler in 1986. She spent many years working as a caregiver in the healthcare industry. She was loved by her patients and their families because of her compassion and kindness.
Her favorite and most important job was being Meme to her eight grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she never let a day go by without letting them know in some way how special and loved they were. She will be remembered most for the unconditional love that she had for them and her children.
She was a faithful Christian who always accepted God's will and His perfect timing. She did not lose her battle with cancer. She won her angel wings and is now singing God's praises with her grandson, waiting on the rest of her family to be reunited with them in heaven.
Ruby is survived by one son, Trey Chapman of Stigler; two daughters, Lindsey Hylton and husband Joshua of Mustang, Okla., and Natalie Keller and husband Grayson of Stigler; seven grandchildren, Braelyn, Cadence, Kirsten, Kambryn, Clay, Jace and Jett; her mother, Dorothy Smith and husband Fields of Sallisaw; four sisters, Debbie Morgan of Warner, Okla., Karen Richardson and husband Don of Munford, Tenn., Dottie Justice and husband Loye of Dallas and Del Cherry-Phelps of Fort Smith; one brother, James Warren of Webbers Falls; her dog, Bella of the home; as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chord Chapman; the father of her children, Timothy Chapman; her biological father, Ralph Bailey; stepfathers, J.T. Warren and Kenneth Ford; and one brother, Fred Warren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mallory Chapel in Stigler with the Rev. Vernon Stone officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stigler.
Viewing will be 8-7 p.m. Thursday at Mallory Chapel in Stigler, where family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019