Ruby Crabtree
Ruby Crabtree, 79 of Rudy passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in her home.
She was a homemaker and a Pentecostal Christian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Henry Crabtree; one daughter; her parents; two sisters; four brothers; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Hughes and husband, Robert of Chester, Sharon Langley and husband, Tom of Midland, Ruby Parmenter and husband, Junior of Rudy; three brothers, Melvin Bentley of Van Buren, Bill Bentley of Liberty, Okla., Wesley Beacham of Colcord, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will visit with relatives and friends today from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Henry Crabtree, Bobby Bentley, Eugene Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Randy Hyatt and Jay Bird Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers are Grandsons, Nephews and Chester Bowles.
Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com