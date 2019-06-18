|
|
Ruby Deffenbaugh
Ruby Lea Deffenbaugh, 88, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a local hospital. She worked at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith. She was a 1948 graduate of Cedarville High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Deffenbaugh; both parents, Leonard and Silvia (Collins) Tibbit; two sisters, Joyce Hager and Norma Tibbit; and one brother, Lloyd Tibbit.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Williams and husband Barrie of Pensacola, Fla., and Carol Furney of Van Buren; one son, Eddie Deffenbaugh of Van Buren; one brother, Bill Tibbit of Natural Dam; and two grandchildren, Sydney and Phillip Furney of Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Phillip Furney, Eddie Deffenbaugh, LeRoy Hager, Jr., David Dotson, Dan Deffenbaugh and Steve Massey.
Honorary pallbearer was Gary Tibbit.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019