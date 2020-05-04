Home

Ruby Gramlich


1936 - 2020
Ruby Gramlich Obituary
Ruby Gramlich
Ruby J. Gramlich, 83, of Fort Smith passed away May 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Fort Smith to George Winfield Martin and Margaret (Wolf) Martin. Ruby went to work for OG&E at the age of 17 and worked there until her retirement. She dedicated her life to the company and the people she worked with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Gene Gramlich; a sister, Margaret (Martin) Wells; and a brother-in-law, Robert Sherwood Wells.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Gramlich of Georgia; two nieces, Phyllis Edwards of Greenwood and Ginger Davis of Brenham, Texas; two nephews, Dennis Wells of Fort Smith and Rick Wells of Greenwood; eight great-nephews, Brent and Brian Edwards, Chad, Christopher and Colby Davis and Phillip, Sammie and Ryan Wells; and seven great-nephews and -nieces.
Private service will be held for Ruby at Edwards Funeral Home with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at the funeral home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020
