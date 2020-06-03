Ruby Hundley
Ruby Hundley
Ruby Lee Hundley, 87, passed away May 29, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Hundley; two daughters, Laurie Richards of Eureka Springs and Lucille Hundley of Dallas; two sons, John Paul Hundley Jr. of Portland, Ore., and Phil Hundley of Denver; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
