Ruby Hundley

Ruby Lee Hundley, 87, passed away May 29, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Hundley; two daughters, Laurie Richards of Eureka Springs and Lucille Hundley of Dallas; two sons, John Paul Hundley Jr. of Portland, Ore., and Phil Hundley of Denver; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store