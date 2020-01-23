|
Ruby Knox
Ruby Nell (Pratt) Knox passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Durant, Okla., at the age of 91. Ruby was born Dec. 3, 1928, in Abilene, Texas, to William Claud and Zadie (Jackson) Pratt.
Ruby, better known as "Granny," was raised on a farm in Texas before marrying and raising her family in Mineral Wells, Texas. Granny then married Joe Darr and moved to Bonanza, where they operated a grocery/convenience store. After Grandpa Joe's passing, she married Dusty Knox and continued to live in Arkansas. When Dusty passed, she moved to Durant to be closer to her family. Granny enjoyed gardening, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, playing washers, spending time in the kitchen making chicken 'n dumplings and crispies. She would have your favorite food and drink made and ready for consumption by the time you arrived at her house. She was the spiritual leader of the family, training us to love God and serve others. She was an extremely skillful encourager and could draw out your individual gifts and talents. Granny was our example of love and we thank her for that.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, Horace Keener, Joe Darr and Elbert "Dusty" Knox; seven brothers, Louis, Ross, J.D., Ed, Roy, Frank and Charles Pratt; two sisters, Pauline Kimbrough and Christine Crabtree; and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Lauren Lemons Sewell.
Ruby is survived by two sons, Curtis Keener and wife Barbara and Clay Keener; a daughter, Donna Keener; a brother, Donald "Kidd" Pratt; a sister, Mittie Jean Ballard; five stepchildren, Joseph Darr and wife Cheryl, Jim Knox and wife Barbara, David Knox, Liz Berlin and Rose Chesser; six grandchildren, Keri and Mike Wilson, Kim Miller, Travis and Jennifer Keener, Kevin and Marie Keener, Austina and James Radley and Jacob Knox; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her devoted nephew, Kenny Harvey and numerous extended family and friends.
Services to honor Ruby's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel in Durant. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore, Okla.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Harvey, Joey Darr, Jim Knox, David Knox, Jacob Knox, Taylor Lemons, Drew Lemons and Mason Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 25, 2020