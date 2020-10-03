Ruby Ludwick
Ruby Ludwick, 60, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Ludwick Sr.; her father, Terry Robinson; and a brother, Jerry Robinson.
She is survived by seven children, Stacy Tuck, Shannon Tuck, Robert Ludwick and Kristi Ludwick, all of Kibler, Jason Tuck and wife Tammy of Dyer, Teresa Moon and husband Guy of Van Buren and Charlotte Ludwick and husband Joe of Hot Springs; her mother, Jewel Dean Walls; a brother, Tommy Robinson; 15 grandkids; and nine great-grandkids.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Tuck, Shannon Tuck, Robert Ludwick, Guy Moon, Austin Tuck and Colton Robinson.
