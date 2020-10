Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Ludwick

Ruby Ludwick, 60, of Van Buren died Oct. 2, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gill Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by seven children, Stacy, Jason and Shannon Tuck, Teresa Moon and Charlotte, Robert and Kristi Ludwick; her mother, Jewel Walls; a brother, Tommy Robinson; and 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store