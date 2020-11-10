Ruby Muse

Ruby Nell Muse, 83, of Heavener passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Heavener to Jack and Mae (Mead) Moore. She was the fifth of eight children.

Ruby was a lifelong resident of Heavener. She graduated from high school in 1956 and was a proud majorette in the Heavener High School Marching Band. She married the love of her life, Jay "J.W." Muse, in 1957. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years, serving the Lord and ministering to many people. She was also a member of the Woman's Club, local quilting clubs and the Red Hat Society, and she enjoyed helping her classmates organize their high school reunion. She worked for Whirlpool in Fort Smith, where she retired after nearly 30 years of service.

She had a vivacious personality and was fun, spirited and seemed to never meet a stranger. Some of her best memories were traveling coast-to-coast with her family and friends and collecting treasures along the way. She was a talented baker, an avid camper and never missed her family's annual fish fry and deer camps. She had a tendency to make primitive camping comfortable and organized.

Ruby was a devoted wife, mother and a beloved Mema.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay "J.W." Muse; a grandson, Tru Victor Harding; her parents, Jack and Mae Moore; and four siblings, Haskell Moore, Royal Wade, Fanny Bullock and Joan Breeding.

She is survived by three children, Jay Carrel Muse, Haskell Muse and wife Mona and Jacqueline Paige Harding and husband Lou; five grandchildren, Jenica Robinson and husband Travis, Jeremy Muse, Kelli Muse, Taylor Harding-McLean and Tre Harding; a great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Rae Robinson; three beloved sisters, Jerri Shuler, Jana Baker and Donna Johnston and husband Jerry; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she dearly loved.

Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Viewing will be 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.



