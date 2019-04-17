|
Ruby Reynolds
Dr. Ruby Leona Steuart Reynolds, 93, of Clarksville died Monday, April 15, 2019, from complications of pneumonia. She was born an identical twin in Hereford, Texas, on Jan. 5, 1926, to Davis M. and Amanda Grace (Griffin) Steuart. Upon moving to Arkansas at age 9, Ruby lived with family in the Lone Pine community, north of Clarksville. She and her twin sister, Ruth, attended the College (now University) of the Ozarks in Clarksville, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. After a brief stint of teaching at Hartman High School, she returned to College of the Ozarks where she taught in the biology department from 1948-91, also serving as chair of the biology department, head of the sciences area, and dean of women. In 2004, Dr. Kenneth and Jannette Stewart established the Dr. Ruby Steuart Reynolds Endowed Scholarship for biology students at the University of the Ozarks.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Earl Reynolds; brothers, Martin and Clairence "Pete" Steuart; older sister, Irene White; and twin sister, Ruth Steuart Young.
She is survived by her son, Lynn Earl Reynolds of Fort Smith.
Dr. Reynolds was a devoted wife and mother, a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville and a lifelong supporter of science education. In addition to her 43 years of teaching at the college, she was a good friend and a source of comfort to students who were far from home. Dr. Reynolds is beloved by generations of Ozarks alumni and she will be remembered by those who knew her for her sharp mind, her fine sense of humor and her generous spirit.
Memorials may be made to Dr. Ruby Steuart Reynolds Endowed Scholarship at University of the Ozarks.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Roller-Cox Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Krista Denné and Richard L. Dunsworth, J.D., officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Pine Cemetery.
Dr. Reynold's visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
