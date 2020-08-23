Ruby Reynolds
Ruby Reynolds, 87, of Barling passed away Aug. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1933 in Booneville to Luther Reynolds and Della Dixon Reynolds.
Ruby worked for many years as a seamstress for Helenes of Arkansas. She liked gardening, enjoyed her home and loved spending time with her family.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Wayne Reynolds.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Revelle and husband Don of Bentonville; son, Larry Reynolds and wife Shawnna of Alma; three grandchildren, Jonathan Revelle of Dallas, Christy Williams and husband Jay of Van Buren, Samantha Wagner and husband Tyler of Lavaca; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Barling City Cemetery, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
