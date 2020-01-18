Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Ruby Richardson, 86, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Feb. 23,1933, in Delta, Ala., to the late Emma Duke and Henry Oswalt. She was a licensed practical nurse for 30 years at Sparks Hospital, where she retired from and then worked in the gift shop for 15 years. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Richardson; and two daughters, Carol Neu and Patti Boen.
She is survived by a son, Bobby Johnson of Fort Smith; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
To leave an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 20, 2020
