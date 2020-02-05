Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Schoeppey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Schoeppey

Send Flowers
Ruby Schoeppey Obituary
Ruby Schoeppey
Ruby Jewel Schoeppey, 89, of Pocola died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Dyer City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Don; a daughter, Delenna Schoeppey of Pocola; two sons, Garry Schoeppey of Pocola and Jimmy Schoeppey of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -