Mallett Funeral Home
417 E Cherokee St
Wagoner, OK 74477
(918) 485-2911
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mallett Funeral Home
417 E Cherokee St
Wagoner, OK 74477
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Nazarene Church
Wagoner, OK
Committal
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Ruby Thurman


Ruby Thurman Obituary
Ruby Thurman
Funeral for Ruby Thurman, longtime Fort Smith resident, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Community Nazarene Church in Wagoner, Oklahoma. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Mallett Funeral Home, 417 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner. A committal service and interment will be 11 a.m. Monday, where Ruby will be laid to rest with her husband, Lloyd Kenneth Thurman, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Ruby was born May 28, 1927, in Boles to John and Loda Wilson. She made Fort Smith her home for 65 years and was employed at Wortz Cracker and Cookie Co.
Ruby departed this life at the age of 92 years Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in her home in Wagoner, where she resided for 2 1/2 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Thurman, in 1968; her parents; a son-in-law, Chad Brown; four sisters and one brother.
Survivors include three children, Patsy Brown and Gerry Thurman, both of Wagoner, and Kenneth Thurman and his wife Judi of Doylestown, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and other relatives and friends. www.mallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
