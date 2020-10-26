Ruby Whitlock
Ruby J. Whitlock, 99, of Broken Arrow, Okla., formerly of Alma, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1920, in Dyer to Alvis and Nora Weaver. She retired from Ford Motor Co.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Fred" Whitlock.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Henson of Broken Arrow; a sister, Sara Jo Medlock of Dyer; three grandchildren, Perry Henson Jr., Christina Nalley and Christopher Cowles; and three great-grandchildren, Blake Nalley, Brooks Nalley and Hanley Henson.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Perry Henson Jr., Mike Henson, Mark Nalley, Todd Medlock, Toby Medlock and Thomas Shores.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.