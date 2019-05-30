Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Winters

Obituary Flowers

Ruby Winters Obituary
Ruby Winters
Ruby Winters, 84, of Booneville died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Booneville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Golden City Assembly of God with burial at Golden City Cemetery under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Bogart and and Cathy Hester, both of Booneville;; a son, Tommy Lavender of Benton; four sisters, Linda Collins, Geraldine Miller, Dora Fay Nowlin and Eva Rector, all of Oklahoma; a brother, Hayden Winters of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.