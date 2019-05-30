|
Ruby Winters
Ruby Winters, 84, of Booneville died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Booneville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Golden City Assembly of God with burial at Golden City Cemetery under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Bogart and and Cathy Hester, both of Booneville;; a son, Tommy Lavender of Benton; four sisters, Linda Collins, Geraldine Miller, Dora Fay Nowlin and Eva Rector, all of Oklahoma; a brother, Hayden Winters of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
