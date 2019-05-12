|
|
Ruddy Short
Ruddy Gene Short Jr., 50, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in his home. He was a police officer with the Greenwood Police Department, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Gulf War and a member of Life Church in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church in Russellville with burial at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Short; one son, David Austin Short of Greenwood; one daughter, Brooke Nicole Short of Greenwood; his mother, Brenda Short of Russellville; and one brother, Wilson Short of Russellville.
Pallbearers will be officers of the Greenwood Police Department.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Holliman, Mike Jacimore, Daniel McDaniel and Todd Carter.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2019