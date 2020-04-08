|
|
Ruley Sutton
Ruley Sutton, 86, died April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 10, 1933, to Jessie Sutton Hewitt in Sequoyah County. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He built Union Furniture Manufacturing, a successful furniture business in Fort Smith that lasted for 60 years. He was a member of Harvest Time Church for decades. He loved watching sports, and his favorite teams were the Razorbacks, the Cardinals and the Cowboys. He also played golf and loved to watch it as well. Above all, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who had an immense love for his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ruley is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myrtle Sutton of Fort Smith; two sons, DeWayne Sutton and wife Trudy and Jeffery Sutton and wife Andrea, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Bryan Sutton, Seth Spaulding, Mitzi George and husband Brandon and Eric Sutton and wife Beth; and a great-grandchild, Mason George.
Private services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Bryan Sutton, Seth Spaulding, Eric Sutton, Brandon George, Bill Zipp, Larry Bailey and David Morgan.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020