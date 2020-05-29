Russell Grimshaw
1928 - 2020
Russell Charles Grimshaw, 91, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, at his home. The son of Russell and Aurelia Grimshaw, he was born in Staten Island, N.Y., where he graduated as valedictorian from Curtis High School. In 1950, he earned a degree in forestry from Syracuse University, married his childhood sweetheart Jeanne Surko and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He started his career with Dixie Cup in Easton, Pa., and later moved his family to Fort Smith. In 1970, he transferred to Greenwich, Conn., and resided in Montvale, N.J. In 1991, after 41 years with Dixie Cup, he retired and moved to Cumming, Ga., and later to Atlanta.
He had been an active member at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cumming, where he served as treasurer and enjoyed singing in the choir. Most recently, he attended Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where he was active in the Alzheimer's support group. He had a passion for genealogy, bird watching, Sudoku and family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanne.
He is survived by three children, Russell Grimshaw Jr. (Vicki) of Maumee, Ohio, Richard Grimshaw (Jan) of Cumming and Barbara McMillan (Barton) of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Chip Grimshaw (Kristin), Doug Grimshaw (Dena), Amanda Grimshaw, J.R. McMillan (Beth) and Martha McMillan; two great-grandchildren, Maya and Sophie Grimshaw; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1125 Bettis Tribble Gap Road, Cumming, GA 30040; or Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 2375 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, GA 30345; or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society of Alpharetta, Ga.
Condolences may be expressed at www.southcarecremation.com.

Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
225 Curie Drive, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30005
(678) 735-5500
