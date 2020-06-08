Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell Johnson

Russell Ward Johnson, 80, of Ozark died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Ozark.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel.

He is survived by three daughters, Tammie Rogers, Annett Sims and Sonya Kevin; a son, Kevin Johnson; a brother, Fred Johnson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



