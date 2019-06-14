Home

Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK
View Map
Rusty Chambers Obituary
Rusty Chambers
Rusty Lee Chambers, 29, of Muldrow died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Sam; a daughter, Remi Chambers of the home; a son, Randy Chambers of the home; his parents, Chris and Randy Chambers of Muldrow; a sister, Brandy Chambers of Muldrow; and two brothers, Joseph Buchannon of Heavener and Randall Chambers of Arkoma.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 15, 2019
