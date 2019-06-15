|
|
Rusty Chambers
Service for Rusty Lee Chambers, 29, of Muldrow will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Rusty Lee Chambers was born Dec. 5, 1989, in Fort Smith to Helen Christella (Grantham) Chambers and Randy Lee Chambers and passed away June 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was married to Samantha Rebecca Lyn Ramalho. He was a motor man and Derrickhand in the oil field. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Rusty was a good dad and great son.
He is survived by his wife, Sam of the home; daughter, Remi Lyn Chambers of the home; son, Randy Luke Chambers of the home; a child on the way; his parents, Randy and Chris Chambers of Muldrow; sister, Brandy Chambers of Muldrow; and two brothers, Joseph Buchannon of Heavener and Randall Chambers of Arkoma.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019