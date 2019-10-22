Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruth Andrews Obituary
Ruth Andrews
Ruth Ann (Selph) Andrews, 78, of Van Buren passed away at her home and rejoined her husband Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
She leaves behind two sons, Mark and Matt; a daughter, Susan; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four siblings; and countless friends who will remember her as a matriarch, an educator, a mentor, an avid reader and a talented crafter, but most of all as the rock from which we all drew our strength. Ruth dedicated her life to her family and to education, from which she retired after 28 years of teaching.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
