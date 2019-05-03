|
|
Ruth Anne Price
The heavenly choir of angels has gained a new voice, a voice that has given joy and inspiration to so many in so many different settings. Although Ruth Anne Hundley Price passed from this life on May 3, 2019, she lives on in the hearts and memories of family, friends and all those who have been blessed by her music and her beautiful smile.
Ruth Anne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Larry C. Price of Fort Smith; her daughter, Cheryl Price Kirchner and husband Kent of The Woodlands, Texas; her son, David Price and wife Brenda of Springdale; and her daughter, Dr. Janet Price Cantwell and husband Chris of Rogers. Ruth Anne has seven grandchildren, Lindsey Price, Kale Kirchner and wife Jennifer, Whitney Kimbro and husband Matt, Kody Kirchner and wife May, Mason Price, Kirby Kirchner and Kirstie Cantwell. She also has six great-grandchildren, Evan and Beckett Kirchner, Kamden and Knox Kirchner and Maci and Owen Price; her sister, Marilyn Hundley Shuller; her nieces, Becky Anderson and Carol Vinson; her nephew, Rick Hundley; as well as many great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Hundley of McAlester, Okla.; her brothers, C.V. Hundley Jr. and Roland Hundley; and her sister, Rosalyn Calnan.
Two words best describe Ruth Anne: delight and strength. She delighted in sharing time with her family and friends, especially the special times she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family Thanksgiving dinners, trips with "the girls," tennis matches with her tennis buddies, get-togethers with her PEO sisters and, of course, the St. Louis Cardinal games.
Her strength was her faith, a faith that was tested often in her 10-year battle with ovarian cancer. Steadfast in her faith, she became a leading influence and supporter of the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance and its annual Teal Night celebration and remembrance of those who were impacted by ovarian cancer.
Prayer, reading her devotional and Bible scriptures and listening to her favorite hymns began Ruth Anne's day. Regardless of the circumstance or situation, she never doubted that her prayers would not be answered; and Ruth Anne prayed often. Her children called her the "prayer warrior" and remember her saying, "Let's just pray about it," whatever the concern.
Ruth Anne shared her faith and voice in her church choir each Sunday morning, regardless of her health issues. She also enjoyed singing in the Fort Smith Symphony Chorale, performing in the Red Stocking Review and other local musical productions and being a guest soloist in venues ranging from the Arklahoma Rodeo to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.
Her first musical performance in a grade school operetta in Pawnee, Okla., led to her participation in musical productions during her high school years in McAlester and more intensive studies in music at the St. Louis Institute of Music. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education, graduating summa cum laude from the College of the Ozarks, Ruth Anne had an idea about how to help students to appreciate music in a fun way. This idea led to her creating the Suitcase Singers, a traveling group of local talent, who gave musical performances for area children's groups and elementary schools for many years.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Services and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance P.O. Box 11133 Fort Smith, AR 72917
Psalms 104:33 says, "I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have being." Ruth Anne Price did just this all the days of her life and she will continue to sing God's praises when she joins the heavenly choir of angels.
To sign an online guestbook, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019