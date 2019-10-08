|
|
Ruth Crowe
Ruth Ann Crowe, 86, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Crowe and wife Mary of Greenwood and Timothy Crowe and wife Suzi of Solon, Ohio; a daughter, Kathy Canan and husband Kevin of Ravenna, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Crowe; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crowe; a son, Bill Crowe; and four brothers.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6–8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019