Ruth Denton
Ruth Marie Denton, 98, passed away July 28, 2019, in Springdale at Circle of Life Hospice House. She was born July 19, 1921, in Waldron to Wyatt and Gertie Lee. For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom but after her daughters were in junior high she decided to go to work. She was a patient assistant in the orthopedic department at Holt-Krock Clinic for 20-plus years. She married Dutch Denton on Jan. 24, 1942. They were married for 58 happy years and were able to enjoy years of retirement together. They loved to play golf, dance together, play gin rummy and travel with friends. After Dutch passed away in 2000, she was a volunteer for St. Edward Mercy Hospital Auxiliary for several years and became active in the Red Hat Society, where she met many wonderful friends. She also continued to be an active member in her beloved Community Bible Church. Her talents were many and included being a very skilled seamstress, an artist and she could cook a delicious meal. She handmade many clothes, costumes and beautiful quilts for her grandson and family. During her last few years, she colored beautiful pictures of flowers and shared them with family and many friends. In 2008, she moved to Arkanshire Retirement Village in Springdale and after an illness in 2018, she located to northern Virginia for medical reasons. In November 2018, she returned to Arkansas and lived at Jamestown Rehab Center in Rogers.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her God and country and loved life in general. She loved to tease and make people laugh and she loved being with people, friends and her family. She will be missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Lee and her husband Jason Cole of Springdale and Connie and her husband Patrick Christiansen of Rogers; her grandchildren and their spouses, Bart and Susan Kincannon of Fort Smith and Chris and Katy Marshall of Hulbert, Okla.; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Beth, Joseph and Wyatt; several nieces, nephews and extended relatives; and many friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, 201 N. 12th St, Fort Smith, with funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Earlene Howard Hospice Home, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762; or Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from July 30 to July 31, 2019