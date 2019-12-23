|
Ruth Graham
Ruth Graham, 97, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her daughter's home in Alma, where she had lived for four years. She was born in Jonesboro, the granddaughter of a Civil War soldier. She grew up in a loving home, where she lived with her parents, Fred and India Hamilton; her older brother, Hadley; and her younger brother, David. She married the boy next door, B.P. Graham, in 1942 and followed him to several Army bases until he was sent overseas, where he served in the Army, participated in the Battle of the Bulge and saw Nazi concentration camps firsthand. She moved with her husband and children as her husband's job took them to several states.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Joyce and husband Matthew of Alma; and her son, Joe of Upper Montclair, N.J. She was adored by her husband, children, friends and family all over the United States.
Family-held celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Wood Memorial Christian Church in Van Buren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 26, 2019