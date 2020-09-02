Ruth Holleman
Ruth Holleman, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born April 19, 1923, in Boles to George Stinnett and Dexter Tolleson Stinnett.
Ruth was an entrepreneur having owned and operated Holleman Real Estate Co. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, sewing and quilting, but most of all spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 72 years, Melmo Elvin Holleman; and a brother, George Stinnett.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Vicky Holleman; two granddaughters, Libby Lee and husband David and Dusty Carter and husband James; five great-grandchildren, Drake and Stone Lee and Sage, Salem and Sawyer Colburn, all of Fort Smith.
Private family graveside service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Athletics Volleyball Program, 420 N. Main St., Greenwood, AR 72936.
