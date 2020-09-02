1/1
Ruth Holleman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Holleman
Ruth Holleman, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born April 19, 1923, in Boles to George Stinnett and Dexter Tolleson Stinnett.
Ruth was an entrepreneur having owned and operated Holleman Real Estate Co. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, sewing and quilting, but most of all spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 72 years, Melmo Elvin Holleman; and a brother, George Stinnett.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Vicky Holleman; two granddaughters, Libby Lee and husband David and Dusty Carter and husband James; five great-grandchildren, Drake and Stone Lee and Sage, Salem and Sawyer Colburn, all of Fort Smith.
Private family graveside service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Athletics Volleyball Program, 420 N. Main St., Greenwood, AR 72936.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved