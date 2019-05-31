|
|
Ruth Horton
Ruth Waynette Horton, 102, of Poteau passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Poteau. Ruth was born Aug. 4, 1916, in Mansfield to James E. and Roma (Taylor) Patterson. Ruth was a teacher for many years, having taught in Poteau and Gary, Ind., and at Carl Albert State College. Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Poteau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, E. Minor Horton; sister, Orpha Patterson Hill; brother-in-law, Delbert Hill; and her special dog, Missy.
She is survived by her caregivers, Bradley and Kristi Hill, Pat Hall, Kayla Benefield, Loretta Price and Mary Lou Ellenburg; and other relatives and loved ones.
Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Poteau with Bradley Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hill, Chad Jackson, Robert Rockman, Jerry Castillo, Truman Hill and Jim Marsh.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019