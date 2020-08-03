Ruth Martin
Ruth Martin, 90, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 3, 1930, in Charleston to Tom Caton and Cassie (McCracken) Caton.
She was a member of Westark Church of Christ. She enjoyed taking care of children, walking and spending time with her poodles, Mitzie and Gi Gi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Peak of Riverview, Fla.; a sister, Johnnie Hicks of Springfield, Va.; a cousin, Wanda Jeffcoat of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Zachery.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Oak Cemetery.
