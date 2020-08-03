1/1
Ruth Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Martin
Ruth Martin, 90, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 3, 1930, in Charleston to Tom Caton and Cassie (McCracken) Caton.
She was a member of Westark Church of Christ. She enjoyed taking care of children, walking and spending time with her poodles, Mitzie and Gi Gi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Peak of Riverview, Fla.; a sister, Johnnie Hicks of Springfield, Va.; a cousin, Wanda Jeffcoat of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Zachery.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Oak Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved