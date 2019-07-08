|
|
Ruth Maynard
Ruth Bernice Maynard, 91, of Van Buren passed away July 6, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Spiro to the late Hiram McKown and Lula Ross McKown. She was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church in Van Buren. She was a widow of William Maynard.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Maynard; a granddaughter, Amanda Gilbert; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Maynard.
She is survived by a son, Harold and wife Reba Maynard of Van Buren; a daughter, Carole and husband Tom Gilbert of Van Buren; five grandchildren, James (Lana) Maynard, David (Rashel) Maynard, Tara (Jamie) Smith, Lori (Kenny) Cox and Brad (Jennifer) Maynard; a daughter-in-law, Karen Maynard; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 201, at Concord Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be James Maynard, David Maynard, Brad Maynard, Adam Breeze, Alex Smith, Jamie Smith and Steve Meadors.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 9, 2019