Ruth Morgan
Ruth Marie Morgan, 90, of Poteau passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Poteau. Ruth was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Franklin County, Wash., to Jacob and Leatha May (Blair) Jacobsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husbands, Perry McCollom and Everett Morgan.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Jacobsen; numerous nieces and nephews; her church family at Poteau Church of Christ; and other loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Poteau Church of Christ with Don Cherry officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019