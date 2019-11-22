Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Poteau Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Morgan


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Morgan Obituary
Ruth Morgan
Ruth Marie Morgan, 90, of Poteau passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Poteau. Ruth was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Franklin County, Wash., to Jacob and Leatha May (Blair) Jacobsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husbands, Perry McCollom and Everett Morgan.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Jacobsen; numerous nieces and nephews; her church family at Poteau Church of Christ; and other loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Poteau Church of Christ with Don Cherry officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -