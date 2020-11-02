Ruth Rose
Ruth Rose, 93, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away Oct. 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Greenwood. She was the daughter of Dr. Charles H. Hall and Minnie Jane Hall.
Ruth was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. She was married to Charles R. Rose for 53 years. After they retired from teaching high school, they traveled the world, including Great Britain, Europe and Russia. They had a wonderful life.
She is survived by a son, Charles W. Rose; two grandsons, Justin S. Rose and Brandon A. Rose; and two great-grandchildren, Aria Rose and Jackson Rose. She will be missed by many.
Graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
