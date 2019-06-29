Home

Ruth Soap Sevenstar, 78, of Belfonte, Okla., died Friday, June 28, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Belfonte Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Billy; three daughters, Jackie Sevenstar of Muldrow, Margaret Bird of Belfonte and Lisa Sevenstar of Long, Okla.; two sons, Lee Sevenstar of Bell, Okla., and Bobby Sevenstar of Sallisaw; four sisters, Evelyn Bush, Odie Dick, Maggie Miller and Lillian Denney; two brothers, Levi Eagle and John Soap; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019
