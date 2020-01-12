|
|
Ruth Steele
Ruth Ellen Steele, who resided near Hackett, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Pink Bud Nursing Center in Greenwood. She was born June 30, 1927, in Lavaca to the late Orville Wilson and Grace Hunter Wilson. She was 92 years old. Ruth was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman C. Steele; a son, Edward Duane Steele; three sisters, Maxine, Imogene and Ila; a brother, Bill; and two grandchildren, Melissa Ann Pierce and Truman Gwartney.
She is survived by two daughters, B.J. Gwartney and husband Truman of Greenwood and Kathy Pierce and husband Tony of Leakesville, Miss.; two sons, Herman Carl Steele Jr. and wife Carolyn of Hackett and Gregory Steele and wife Kay of Pasadena, Calif.; a brother, Glen Wilson of Lavaca; four grandchildren, Brian Steele, Shelley Claywell, Lori Walley and Eddie Steele; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial will be at Hickory Ridge Cemetery, located east of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be her family members.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 13, 2020