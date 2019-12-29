Home

Ruth Whittenburg


1927 - 2019
Ruth Whittenburg Obituary
Ruth Whittenburg
Ruth Whittenburg, 92, of Charleston entered into rest Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Charleston. She was born June 30, 1927, in Lavaca, the daughter of the late John and Florence (King) Guinn. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston and the widow of the late June Whittenburg. She enjoyed gardening and reading the newspaper.
Survivors include two sons, Harold and wife Nancy Whittenburg of Charleston and Charles and Doretha Whittenburg of Roland; three grandchildren, Rachel Stewart and husband Matt, Justin Whittenburg and wife Davonna and Brandy Sheppard and husband Brian; and five great-grandchildren, Daeton and Maelee Stewart and Makayla, Matthew and Eli Whittenburg.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston officiated by the Rev. Larry Horne. Interment will be at Garden of Memories in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Whittenburg, Brian Sheppard, Rick Guinn, Matt Stewart, Mark Shelby and Bill Bagwell.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 30, 2019
